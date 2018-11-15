How this Boston agency is exploring ways to co-share talent

Boston-based Allen & Gerritsen has created a new agency approach with its "In Residency Collaborative," which brings together talent from a variety of agencies to co-work and share new ways of thinking.

The collaborative, which includes staffers from Global View Communications, a Rhode Island-based multicultural communications agency with its ear to the ground on social justice and diversity; Proper Villains, a boutique design firm focused on premium brands; and Honor Code Creative, women-owned marketing agency with roots in retail and fashion.

While the companies still act as standalone businesses, they’ll be working out of A&G’s space to help foster creativity and diverse thinking. Each residency group is encouraged to share ideas and perspectives.

"Our In Residency Collaborative is part entrepreneur in residence, part talent co-sharing and part think tank," said A&G CEO Andrew Graff in a statement. "It’s also part of how A&G is looking at new ways of doing work."

A&G, which plans on launching the collective in its Philadelphia office soon, will consider additional future members for the In Residency Collaborative on a rolling basis.