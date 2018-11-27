Booking.com brings on Anomaly for North American creative

Booking.com has hired Anomaly to handle creative in North America, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The MDC Partners shop won the pitch following a competitive review. Earlier this month, Booking.com hired Adam&Eve\DDB for creative in Europe.

Representatives from Anomaly and Booking.com were not immediately available for comment.

Booking.com spends more than $100 million on measured media in the U.S., sources say.

Booking.com parent company Booking Holdings saw an increase of 13 percent in rooms booked in the third quarter of 2018. The company expects room nights to grow between 9 percent and 12 percent in the next quarter. Total revenue for the third quarter was $4.8 billion, an 11 percent jump compared to the same period in 2017.

Decoded was the incumbent on the account. Spokespeople from Decoded did not immediately respont to inquiry for comment.

Last week, Campaign reported that Anomaly Global COO Karina Wilsher will be named the global chief executive of the agency at the start of 2019.

Earlier this month, Anomaly beat out FCB Inferno and McCann London in a pitch for Ancestry's international strategic and creative business.