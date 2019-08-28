Bon & Viv reigns supreme over White Claw in lie detector showdown

Ain’t no laws when you’re drinking White Claws. But there are LIES.

Drinkers of the spiked seltzers were strapped to a lie detector and asked if they truly preferred the taste over rival brand Bon & Viv’s recently launched Classic flavor.

The AB-InBev label hooked 50 people up to a polygraph and challenged them to tell the truth for $1,000.

The "#SeltzerShowdown" found that 46 participants either preferred Bon & Viv Classic over White Claw Pure or were caught lying about their preference. Everyone’s porky pies were filmed and wrapped up into this delightfully snackable piece of YouTube content.

"We’re so confident in the taste of Bon & Viv Classic that we wanted to put our money where our mouth was," said Chelsea Phillips, VP of Beyond Beer Brands at Anheuser-Busch. "Tasting is believing, so we invite you to take the #SeltzerShowdown for yourself and tell us what you think."

Spiked seltzers have been in the hands of so, so many this summer -- and the trend shows no sign of abating.

Earlier this summer, sales from category leaders including White Claw, Bon & Viv and Truly propelled the sector to a value of $550 million. That number is set to grow to $2.5 billion by 2021, according to UBS analysts.