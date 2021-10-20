Bombay Sapphire’s “Sensory Auction” makes art more accessible

The art world is known for being inaccessible, reserved only for an elite group who can shell out exuberant amounts of cash.

Bombay Sapphire wanted to level the playing field by hosting the world’s first Sensory Auction on Tuesday. The gin brand collaborated with artist Dan Lam to allow fans with the strongest sensory reaction to a piece of art to take it home — instead of giving it to the fan with the most money to spend.

The sculpture was inspired by Bombay Sapphire and tonic, including the drink’s citrus aroma and the flavor of 10 organic vapor-infused botanicals.

The Sensory Auction is a departure from Bombay Sapphire’s star-studded events in the past, such as sponsoring Art Basel in Miami. The brand decided to change its approach after the pandemic prohibited large gatherings. But the focus continues to be on art and creativity.

”After COVID, the [art] community was deeply impacted,” Jaime Keller, brand director at Bombay Sapphire, told Campaign US. “This year in particular, we focused on more intimate, smaller scale events, and through that, growing both emerging and underrepresented artists, because we know that they need support more than ever.”

She added that the auction allowed Bombay Sapphire to make the art world more inclusive.

At the Sensory Auction, bidders were fitted with neuro-aesthetic technology to measure their subconscious sensory reactions to art. Electrodes placed along the scalp conducted brain wave readings, skin galvanic response technologies detected sweat drops and eye tracking technology measured focus and engagement.

Bidders were allowed inside the space during allotted time slots to ensure the technology picked up on their first organic reaction.

The bidder with the strongest reaction will be awarded the piece, ensuring that the owner is the person who had the deepest connection to Lam’s art. The winning bid will be announced on October 22.

Bombay Sapphire wanted to partner with Lam because of her “immersive” art work that “engages the senses,” said Keller.

“How she translated the Bombay and tonic into an actual work of art is something that really resonated with us and we thought consumers would get really excited about,” said Keller. “She also had a very similar shared passion in our ability to have a conversation around the democratization of art.”

Keller hopes the Sensory Auction showcased Bombay Sapphire in an out of the box way.

“We want to use this as an opportunity to bring what you see in an ad to life,” she said.