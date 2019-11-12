Bombas socks will keep you comfortable in all those awkward holiday moments

Uncomfortable: Your grandfather with antiquated opinions and behavior at the Christmas dinner table.

Comfortable: The Bombas socks on your feet.

The direct-to-consumer brand has released a holiday campaign pushing its comfy agenda that'll leave you yearning for those soft, foot mitts.

This drive, created in partnership with NYC-based indie film and content studio Bindery, features two 30-second spots. We’re introduced to three families who take relatably uncomfortable holiday moments to new heights. From the aunt whose obsessive doting on her dog makes for an interesting dinner to a grandma who shows up to her son’s house with a surprise lover.

The commercials (along with two 15-second cutdowns) will air nationally on broadcast and cable outlets throughout the holiday season.

For every pair of socks it sells, Bombas donates a pair to a homeless shelter — where socks are the number one most requested item. To date, Bombas has donated over 25 million pairs.