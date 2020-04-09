How Bokeh served up Tempo's new work in record time and completely from home

Now that everyone is stuck inside, all workouts are home workouts, something that Tempo and creative agency Bokeh have been quick to capitalize on.

For Bokeh, the major challenge was updating and reinventing Tempo’s existing assets for a post-COVID-19 world- entirely remotely.

Additionally, the team didn’t have long to meet their deadline, but according to David Bates, CEO and director at Bokeh, it was all in a day’s work.

"When tempo came to us, they wanted things turned around in a week, so we just sort of charged at it, but that's something that we’re known for. We shift gears fairly quickly; it’s part of the heritage of our company. We’ve done two or three-week turnarounds before, so we’re already versed in that," Bates told Campaign.

But doing so during a global pandemic is a bit different.

"During the pandemic, we realized the benefit of being in San Francisco. We were the first to shut down, so we were already hearing through the grapevine what our partners would be doing."

The actual creative consisted of matching the brand’s video content with its aesthetic.

"When we started work with Tempo, the video they had didn’t match the brand aesthetic. There was a disconnect between the brand anthem and video content, video assets, and website, so that put us in a tough spot, especially in an envisionment where there is no physical production to be had."

Those updates included more of a focus on color and less on generic imagery of fit people working out.

"Tempo’s use of color sets them apart from their competitors, who tend to focus on people working out in large mid-century modern homes," Bates said. "In a digital environment especially, just showing someone working out is not enough."

Meet Tempo Studio [4x5] from Bokeh on Vimeo.