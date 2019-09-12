BMW ousts Lexus as New York Fashion Week auto partner

BMW has overthrone Lexus as official automotive partner of New York Fashion Week: The Shows.

The partnership is being supported by IMG in what Uwe Dreher, VP of marketing, BMW describes as "one of the biggest luxury product offensives in our company’s history."

"NYFW is an exciting stage not just for fashion, but also art, innovation, and luxury which aligns with many of the interests of our customers. Our intention with partnerships such as these is to connect with new and existing customers by becoming part of the event and adding value to the experience," Dreher said.

Leslie Russo, EVP of fashion events, IMG, added: "Events and experiences are the new media. Whereas sports may use broadcast, fashion week utilizes digital and social to reach an astounding number of hard to reach consumers." He described the event as "fashion's Super Bowl."

In order to support the partnership between BMW and NYFW, IMG pioneered what it described as a new sponsorship model built around tapping into media budgets rather than sponsorship pools, essentially blending physical and digital advertising.

The collaboration between IMG and BMW at NYFW includes a content series as well as a panel discussion led by hijabi fashion model and UNICEF ambassador Halima Aden and VIP transportation for designers, influencers and models attending Fashion Week events.

Russo continued: "This type of approach is turnkey storytelling and much more efficient than traditional media buys. Ultimately, today everyone has front row access from your phone. Brands can reach potential customers in Paris, Texas or Paris, France from Fashion Weeks around the globe."