BlueTriton awards Horizon Media $90 million media account

Beverage company BlueTriton, formerly Nestlé Waters, has named Horizon Media its media agency of record following a three-month review, it was revealed on Thursday (April 21).

BlueTriton is estimated to have spent $90 million in media annually over the past three years, according to sources.

Horizon Media will be responsible for developing and executing creative media strategies, planning, buying, data and analytics across all media channels in North America for BlueTriton’s eleven brands.

This is the first media agency appointment for BlueTriton since it was rebranded from Nestlé Waters in April last year after Nestlé sold the beverage company to One Rock Capital Partners.

Christi Lazar, marketing director of BlueTriton Brands, said the company awarded Horizon Media the account "because of their deep commitment to personalization and proven ability to innovate marketing strategies and elevate brands quickly."

"As the bottled water industry’s landscape rapidly shifts due to new and higher expectations, there is an incredible opportunity for BlueTriton to foster personal relationships with consumers. To reimagine hydration with a people-centric approach, we needed a partner with a proven track record of using consumer insights to transform brands," Lazar said.