The Blueprint plots U.S. expansion with hire of BBH’s Jules Brenton

Executive search firm The Blueprint has hired Jules Brenton as its first director of growth and associate partner.

Brenton will be responsible for launching the company’s New York office as it looks to the U.S. for future revenue growth.

The Blueprint founder Gareth Moss said: “We’ve been servicing the U.S. market for four years and now is the time to have a constant ‘on the ground’ presence in New York to help our clients source the best game-changing talent in the market.”

Founded in 2006 in the UK, The Blueprint finds talent from advertising and similar industries for creative companies.

Brenton joins having spent almost a decade at BBH, most recently as director of growth at BBH USA.

Brenton is the second BBH alum to join The Blueprint, after former BBH chairman Jon Peppiatt joined as non-executive global chairman in February.