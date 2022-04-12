Blue Bunny owner Wells hops to Stagwell for brand repositioning

Family-owned ice cream manufacturer Wells Enterprises has revealed its latest brand work from new creative and marketing partner Stagwell, a relationship which kicked off in January.

Stagwell won the account through a competitive pitch from incumbents Deloitte and FCB. A cross functional team from agencies including Wolfgang, Observatory, Gale and Allison + Partners will service the account.

With the new work, Wells, which owns popular ice cream brands including Halo Top and Blue Bunny, aims to gain market share awareness, brand preference and industry leadership.

Stagwell will help evolve Halo Top from its origins in diet ice cream into the modern “better for you” category. The agencies have taken an integrated approach to relaunch the brand around the tagline “Put Yourself on Top.”

One spot features a man running on a treadmill eating “low sugar Halo Top fruit pops.” As the voiceover narrates the different ways the man is practicing self-care, the frame zooms out to show the treadmill on top of a bubble bath, which is on top of a stack of stones with a bonsai tree, on top of a canoe in a lake.

In a release, Stagwell said the work takes a provocative point-of-view that declares “it’s healthy to be a little bit selfish.” The outreach will include online video, social, digital and out of home.

For Blue Bunny, Stagwell has developed omnichannel outreach for its newest product, Twist Cones, soft-serve cones for personal freezers. The goal is to establish Blue Bunny Ice Cream as “the brand that stands for fun,” according to a Stagwell spokesperson, through a collection of short-form videos and social assets.

One spot, for instance, features a tour of Blue Bunny’s headquarters, where “the world’s best bunnies” are hard at work creating fun, frozen treats – including a Blue Bunny spokesperson who is, naturally, a blue bunny. The spot ends with the tagline “We make fun.”

“The campaign will be brought to life in a hybrid way, featuring real rabbits and real people working for a CGI-created boss bunny named Blu,” the Stagwell spokesperson shared.

A refreshing new take on its leading brands is something Wells Enterprises hopes “inspires and delights a new wave of consumers looking for healthy and delicious treats.”

“Through this process, Stagwell has been an invaluable partner in helping steer that transformation, behind a refined strategic framework and integrated creative campaigns that strike to the heart of Wells’ brands,” said VP of demand operations, Adam Baumgartner in a statement.