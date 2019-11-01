Black Panther takes Halloween by storm as most popular costume

"Wakanda forever" was the theme of Halloween 2019, with Black Panther emerging victorious as the most popular costume as measured by paid search clicks.

Kantar analyzed U.S. Google desktop clicks on product listing ads for 2,988 costume keywords in order to gather the data.

All in all, it was a big year for superheroes, with Black Panther, the Guardians of the Galaxy, Batman, Wonder Woman, and The Flash all securing top ten spots, although Spider-Man failed to crack the top spot, he came in at a respectable 19th place.

Wonder Woman came in second, while the Mad Hatter secured an unlikely third place because people really love Alice in Wonderland apparently.

Other popular character choices included Eleven from Stranger Things, Harry Potter, the classic Stormtrooper, and a dinosaur -- because dinosaurs are awesome.

Kantar noted that some old school classics made a comeback as well, with a pirate, unicorn, and witch all landing in the top 20.

But not all costumes are created equal, with The Handmaid’s tale outfit, Spartacus, the Teletubbies, and the Headless Horseman all coming in as some of the least clicked out outfits.

As far as advertisers, Amazon led the pack for both products listing ads and traditional text ads during the period with a respective 22.8 percent and 17.8 percent click share on the costume keywords.

The online retailer did not make the top ten costume advertisers for product listing ads last year, so it's dominance this year highlighted the success of its expansion into different product listing categories- including costumes.