Black History Month Q&A: WPP’s Judy Jackson

In honor of Black History Month, Campaign US is spotlighting Black executives from across the industry. This interview with Judy Jackson, global head of culture, WPP, has been lightly edited.

What has your experience been like as a Black person in the advertising/marketing industry?

I have always enjoyed being in a creative environment and found being around people in this industry exhilarating. However, it can be a very lonely experience. I grew up in a household that encouraged me to have a point of view. I did not always feel safe to express myself at work. It was often hard to know whom to trust. It took time to find that I could be my authentic self. Part of that was choosing to work with people I respected and who respected and valued me.

What Black stereotypes are you tired of seeing brands use?

I would like to see us show all aspects of Black life … not just the complexions of skin or curly hair that seem to be acceptable to the majority population. We come in all shades, shapes and sizes. We are doctors, nurses, teachers, homemakers, politicians, business executives, etc. We are not just celebrities and athletes. Celebrate us in all of our uniqueness.

What brand (or brands) do you think do a good job of representing Black people in advertising?

I think most brands are trying to do a better job of representing Black people in advertising. I appreciate the P&G “Widen the Screen” campaign, which confronts racial stereotypes in the media and helps us to see a broader and honest perspective of Black life in America. It’s also a campaign that was largely produced by Black talent, both behind the camera and on the screen. We need more brands that raise awareness of issues affecting the Black community and who work to create positive change.

Where has the advertising industry made progress with diversity and inclusion? What still needs to be done?

There is more representation in advertising today and I think brands are being more thoughtful about diversity and inclusion. We are seeing more non-traditional families depicted and some variations in shades of color and sizes. There is more focus on agencies hiring diverse creative teams, but not enough focus on attracting people into the industry or growing talent from within.

How would you like brands to celebrate Black History Month?

I would like us to move away from the word “month” and refer to February as the time where we highlight aspects of Black history. I would like to see us move toward Black history being 365 days a year. Further, instead of the focus being on Black “history,” let's focus on elevating Black people in our companies; creating accelerated career paths; making a commitment to hiring and elevating Black leaders and bringing on more Black board members. Rather than focusing on looking back, let’s focus on actions that will move things forward. It’s important we learn about our history, but let’s put more focus on making history.

What advice would you give the next generation of Black marketers/creatives?

Lift as we rise.

We must get better at peer mentorship. We must help each other, speak up on behalf of each other, be excited for each other and see the success of a Black colleague as our success. Be brave. Share your story. Speak up if something doesn't feel right. And if the company you work for does not allow you to speak up freely, then it’s not the right company for you.