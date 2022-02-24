Black History Month Q&A: Wasserman’s Lindsay LaBennett

In honor of Black History Month, Campaign US is spotlighting Black executives from across the industry. This interview with Lindsay LaBennett, senior director of diversity, equity and inclusion at Wasserman, has been lightly edited.

What has your experience been like as a Black person in the advertising/marketing industry?

My experience has been pretty dynamic, coming from NASCAR then advancing to Octagon and now at Wasserman. Oftentimes throughout my career, I have been one of the only Black women present. It’s made me appreciate my own value proposition and how my lived experience makes all the spaces I occupy a little richer, but also motivates me to create opportunities for other Black people around me.

What Black stereotypes are you tired of seeing brands use?

More brands should appreciate the breadth and the depth of the Black experience while they build their creative strategies. There are Black country music fans, Black skateboarders and Black people who love goth culture. We — as a people and a community -– are so layered, with so many different representations of beauty. To surpass stereotypes, exercise curiosity and respect. Go further to find more diverse truths.

What brand (or brands) do you think do a good job of representing Black people in advertising?

Orbitz, Nike and Coca-Cola are a few brands I think do a solid job of representing Black people in their campaigns. From what I’ve seen, they present Black people in their natural form — celebrating their beauty, their lives and their perspectives without tokenizing or oversimplified targeting during select cultural inflection points.

Where has the advertising industry made progress with diversity and inclusion? What still needs to be done?

Systemic racism is not something any industry can solve alone, and the advertising industry is no different. We have to acknowledge the spending power of Black consumers in comparison with the lack of leadership roles that Black creators hold. We are making strides in celebrating Black creators and understanding the richness of our perspectives, but there are tables Black creators are still not invited to. What’s happening is that Black creators are no longer waiting for those seats to open up at those tables: they are creating spaces and tables of their own.

How would you like brands to celebrate Black History Month?

Appreciate the Black people in your lives, at your company and in your spaces. Pay them fairly. Value their perspectives. Give them the opportunities they deserve. So much about Black History is centered around legacy, and so more brands should ask themselves how are they contributing and supporting Black creators and marketers today — as well as examining the legacies they desire to leave for the next generation.

What advice would you give the next generation of Black marketers/creatives?

Find your own voice and chart your own path. Your lived experience and POV as a Black person in this word is an advantage. Who we are, who we come from and our culture is ingrained in everything we do. Never separate that and dim your light for the comfort of others.