Black History Month Q&A: Mediabrands Content Studio's Dawn Reese

In honor of Black History Month, Campaign US is spotlighting Black executives from across the industry. This interview with Dawn Reese, U.S. president of Mediabrands Content Studio, has been lightly edited.

What has your experience been like as a Black person in the advertising/marketing industry?

The short answer is like many of my fellow Black women, I’ve had the experience of far too often being the only one in the room. And it’s only gotten worse as I’ve moved up in my career.

The longer answer is there are encouraging signs that the industry is starting to get it. There are underserved markets that are critical to the growth of the industry, and we need the best and brightest, which includes Black people who have been often overlooked, to lead these campaigns.

What Black stereotypes are you tired of seeing brands use?

Brands need to understand that Black people are three-dimensional human beings with the same hopes and dreams as all Americans. We don’t need to be condescended to, nor are we looking to be objects of pity or “niche” advertising.

What brand (or brands) do you think do a good job of representing Black people in advertising?

Brands like Johnson & Johnson, Rocket Mortgage, American Express, Amazon and Levi’s do a good job representing Black people in their campaigns.

Where has the advertising industry made progress with diversity and inclusion? What still needs to be done?

There are certainly more people of color, and more specifically women of color, who have made their mark in the industry, despite the structural inequities. I’m inspired by them; I cheer for them and I celebrate their wins as my own.

Simply put, those who have hiring and budget authority need to get outside of their comfort zones. The competition to attract talent to our industry is fierce, and talent exists across all racial and ethnic lines. The industry needs new approaches, new ideas and we need to grow underserved markets. The status quo approach isn’t a credible way to get there.

Like all industries, it’s all about who you know and it's human nature for people to do business with people who are like them — again, it’s the comfortable thing to do. Therefore, I think it’s critical for everyone in a position of power to: (1) Take inventory of who they interact with professionally on a regular basis; (2) Assess if those interactions represent the vibrant diversity of the markets they serve; and (3) Take the first step of a weekly —- or at the very least, monthly — meeting with someone, anyone, outside of their comfort zone and core network.

What they will find is confirmation that the Black community is full of the best and the brightest and their campaigns and organizations will be better for it.

How would you like brands to celebrate Black History Month?

I would like brands to not only look to the past, (Rosa Parks, MLK, etc.), but to recognize that it’s a living Black History, and they can be the catalysts to change and progress.

What advice would you give the next generation of Black marketers/creatives?

You are brilliant, you are beautiful, you are strong and you are worthy. We are here to stay, and we are making our mark in this industry in tremendous ways. You will experience ups and downs but recognize there’s a tremendous network of us who will pick you up and support your every endeavor, every step of the way.