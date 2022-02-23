Black History Month Q&A: Keith Cartwright

In honor of Black History Month, Campaign US is spotlighting Black executives from across the industry. This interview with Keith Cartwright, founder and chief creative officer at Cartwright, has been lightly edited.

What has your experience been like as a Black person in the advertising/marketing industry?

It depends on what decade you’re asking about.

In the late 1990s to early 2000s, our industry didn’t have time for issues around causes dealing with race or gender, especially for African Americans. I was an anomaly at a “traditional” advertising agency, and I was treated as such. I spent most of my time convincing others through my work that the color of my skin does not limit my ability to think beyond it.

In the early 2000s I could feel the shift, however subtle it might have been. There was at least acknowledgement that there was a problem which still was not being addressed. I started to see my culture take on the face of marketing images around the world. Black people started to appear in advertising, mostly in sports and music-focused work. That said, Black representation was reserved for Black celebrities, the highest achieving examples of our race. Black normalcy still had no real place in American culture. And the boardroom was still a harsh reminder that things haven’t changed.

In the past few years I optimistically felt that things were moving forward. Thanks to the brave protests that have happened over the past few summers, we saw a seismic shift in how brands behaved. Then it all slowed down, for both business and agencies. Women have, in my opinion, made huge strides in our industry. You can feel leadership showing up in places where it hadn’t 20 years ago.

Unfortunately, Black men and Black women are still few and far between. I applaud those in the industry who are pushing to create pipelines. One example is the One School, a free, 16-week portfolio school held twice a year for advertising which was founded by the One Club in 2020. Over 50 Black creatives were hired last year from this program alone. That level of dedication to change is immeasurable.

Maybe it’s too late. Maybe young Black men and women have decided it’s better to find new creative endeavors that are more accepting of who they are and what they have to offer.

I hope not.

What brand (or brands) do you think do a good job of representing Black people in advertising?

P&G, Spotify and American Express.

They’re creating platforms that are not revolving around February. They have ongoing initiatives that promote Black business and build equity for Black communities. They hold true to the idea that Black history is not just one month.

How would you like brands to celebrate Black History Month?

Build platforms — not ads — that consistently lift and promote the community. Don’t relegate Black promotion to one month. Build a legacy around the cause.

What advice would you give the next generation of Black marketers/creatives?

Find a work environment that respects your contribution. There are companies that look for people of color to pack a quota. Don’t waste your time. There are too many creative opportunities in and around our industry that will look to you because of your talent, not your skin color.