Black History Month Q&A: Birk Creative’s JinJa Birkenbeuel

In honor of Black History Month, Campaign US is spotlighting Black executives from across the industry. This interview with JinJa Birkenbeuel, CEO, Birk Creative, has been lightly edited.

What has your experience been like as a Black person in the advertising/marketing industry?

I love the industry. I love creating and learning. I also like meeting new people who are involved in positive initiatives and execute to get positive outcomes.

I sense a deepening exhaustion within the Black creative community. I don't see white leaders who have authority over budgets going public and insisting that program managers, middle managers and executive assistants sign lucrative contracts with Black-owned agencies. It's just not happening at a scale to show progress.

I follow CMOs at the highest and most elite levels of corporate society, in the media, on LinkedIn and on podcasts. They ignore or dismiss emails, calls, op-ed articles and requests for information. These CMOs, with the approval of their bosses, put up layer upon layer of gatekeepers around them. Many talk a good game about inclusion but, bluntly, are diversity and inclusion frauds — or worse, have a complete lack of self-awareness.

Who knows — perhaps that is why they were hired in the first place.

What Black stereotypes are you tired of seeing brands use?

I love making music (I am a songwriter and singer in an Americana band). I love to dance. Brands are missing an opportunity to present Black people in our multiple dimensions outside of the stereotype that "Blacks are dancers and entertainers."

I'd like to see images of Blacks as art buyers, Blacks as authors, Blacks as pharmacists or ophthalmologists, Blacks as firemen, Blacks as coders (not gamers), Blacks as furniture designers, Blacks as museum curators of Black art, Blacks as equestrians or Blacks as craftspeople.

What brand (or brands) do you think do a good job of representing Black people in advertising?

Well, right now, I'm loving what Hugo Boss has done with Khaby Lame. He's edgy, creative, expressive and breaking Black male stereotypes with his physical and silent acting.

The self-made brand CoryxKenshin represents a stereotype-breaking Black gamer with more than 12 million subscribers and giant sponsorships.

Speaking of subscribers, the grand prize winner for authentic and respectful Black representation is YouTube. YouTube has the best and most immersive content that presents all the dimensions of American Blackness, from science to product reveals, education, design, beauty, fashion, music, dance and even the ridiculous.

Where has the advertising industry made progress with diversity and inclusion?

No scaled progress has been made. None.

The large, generational-wealth-building contracts continue to go to white-male-led, -funded and -owned companies from all over the world. Even small contracts aren't being won by Black and Latino-owned agencies. Please include all women in that bucket as well — we are intersectional to all ethnicities.

Hiring Black talent to work for a white company isn't enough for me anymore. I'm looking for the news announcement that says "GM/Apple/Google/Pfizer/Facebook/Microsoft/Coca-Cola/McDonalds/JP Morgan — I could go on forever) signs deal with [fill in the name of a Black-owned agency] to handle its global media buying and creative media development account."

What still needs to be done?

Leadership needs to hold managers accountable by tying their compensation to results on supplier diversity hiring. Also, stop using heads of procurement and diversity and inclusion to run interference and gatekeeping that restrict project managers from contracting with Black businesses.

Brands are missing opportunities to work with Black non-celebrities as influencers, educators and community and social media listeners and moderators. It’s a cycle: brands hiring Blacks exclusively as entertainers begets more Blacks wanting to become entertainers instead of aspiring to be authors, coders, blockchain builders, scientists and doctors.

How would you like brands to celebrate Black History Month?

All the ads, events and celebrations brands are running; the articles they are writing; the posters, social media posts, radio spots and books they are publishing; the letters from the CEO — this is literally the one single month where all the work should be created and produced by America’s hugely talented Black-owned agencies.

It shouldn't be the only month, of course. Black-owned agencies need cash flow year-round, but of all months, make this the month you fill up your outsourcing contracting bag with Black-owned agencies. Make a similar commitment for Womens’ History Month in March and for upcoming Pride events. Always speak the names of Black-, Latino- ,and women-owned agencies in all the rooms where they are not present to connect them to paying contracts.

What advice would you give the next generation of Black marketers and creatives?

Be intentional about seeking out people within your organization who welcome and are unafraid of proximity to Blackness and Black people — at work, at play, at church, at the dinner table in your home and in theirs. Collaborate with them for advice, guidance, support and allyship. Be quiet and listen first to find these people. Don’t be afraid to present your issues.

Often, because of racism, some white people are afraid to step out for fear of reprisal by their white co-workers or bosses. Allow this reticent white ally to work with you behind the scenes. Be as open to possibilities and squash internal narratives that say you are wrong, will get hurt, or will lose your job if you ask for help or look weak. Such narratives are wrong, and you should immediately stop listening to them.

If you work for someone else, before you take the job, look around for Black people — and especially for Black women. Knowing you are not alone will help you confront issues of workplace equity with more confidence and security.