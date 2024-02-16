How to make this Black History Month matter

Too often, companies and organizations put time, money and energy into Black History Month celebrations that end up feeling poorly planned and perfunctory. Worse, these so-called celebrations can leave employees feeling alienated and less connected to each other than before.

But what if your company or group found a way to make February a time of meaningful, creative, connection-building moments that actually strengthen the culture and community of the workplace?

Going beyond the kind of “equity theater” that lacks substance and intention, Black History Month can be an opportunity for colleagues to communicate with each other across diverse teams, levels and backgrounds. It can be an occasion to build deeper relationships and create entry points for learning and support. As part of an organization’s journey toward sustainable growth and long-term success, Black History Month can be a way to practice putting equity and accountability at the center of your activities.

The term has been kicked around a lot in recent years, but at its core, DEI remains vital for companies that want to succeed. By cultivating a depth of knowledge, understanding and appreciation for diverse audiences, an active DEI strategy boosts employee engagement, creativity and business success. It’s also not a one-time thing. Embracing the diverse elements of your community is a practice, a way of being, an ongoing journey towards progress. So when Black History Month comes around, it presents a fresh opportunity to authentically appreciate, acknowledge and co-create with diverse elements of your community.

Meet the moment

The challenges of designing a Black History Month program come in many forms. From planning out far enough to doing something distinctive and different from the previous year, to finding a through-line that connects with your company culture, there’s a lot to tackle. So how can you make this month matter and do justice to your Black and non-Black team members alike?

By revisiting your core values and practices, you can create an inclusive and engaging planning environment that involves people of diverse backgrounds and different levels of your company. If you don’t have a DEI strategy, it’s never too late. We offered ideas for how to launch one in last year’s Black History Month post. Perhaps this February is the time to enact your company-wide initiative, so long as you are genuinely committed to seeing it through for the long-term.

Even if your company has a DEI strategy, it may have lost some luster. You’re not alone if you launched an initiative after the murder of George Floyd, but the way forward has gotten hazy. With everything going on in the world, it’s possible that your Black and other BIPOC staff are feeling disappointed, frustrated or unsupported. Maybe they put themselves out there and shared concerns, but the follow-through on commitments has been lagging. Or maybe old habits have crept back in, through microaggressions and other acts of bias and privilege. Or maybe there’s no trusted recourse for voicing issues.

Black History Month is as good a time as any to make a point of centering your diverse staff, customers and community stakeholders. You’ll help your company grow stronger, more sustainable and resilient, more transparent and accountable, and more profitable.

Six creative ways to celebrate

Consider these six ideas for creative, connective and community-building ways to program Black History Month celebrations and commemorations:

1. Black History Month film festival

- Host a series of film screenings throughout the month, featuring documentaries, movies or series that highlight the struggles and triumphs of a variety of parts of the Black community. Feature varied content from the U.S. and around the world that showcases Black narratives in all of their complexity.

- Invite all Black employees to share their favorite picks to showcase.

- Provide discussion sessions after each screening to allow employees to share their thoughts, reflections and insights.

- Consider partnering with local film festivals or production companies for unique and thought-provoking content.

- Ensure content is created by Black people, not just for them.

2. Black History Month game night

- Create a game night where Black culture, Black joy and Black references are centered as the norm.

- Invite Black staff to contribute their favorite game ideas, like “Culture Tags,” “If You Know You Know” and “Tell Me Without Telling Me.”

- Order food and drinks from a Black-owned small business. Prioritize Black-owned brands.

3. Black History Month potluck

- Host a potluck and ask guests to bring their favorite cultural dishes, homemade or store-bought, from around the world, such as the Ethiopian food Jollof Rice.

- This may be best held among Black staff, or in the context of your Black employee resource group.

4. Living History Exhibition

- Set up a temporary exhibit in the workplace showcasing artifacts, photos and narratives, allowing colleagues to learn more about each other's backgrounds.

- Encourage employees to share their family histories, cultural traditions or personal stories related to Black history.

- Include interactive elements like storytelling sessions or cultural demonstrations.

- Provide reflection questions to allow employees to share their thoughts, reflections and insights and connect across lines of difference.

5. Collaborative mural project

- Arrange a team-building activity where employees can collectively create a mural representing the spirit and essence of Black History Month.

- Provide art supplies and a designated space for the mural, allowing participants to contribute their unique perspectives and talents.

- Display the completed mural prominently in the workplace.

- Consider engaging a Black local artist to guide the process.

6. Carrying Your Water initiative

- Invite non-Black staff to engage in additional diversity, equity and inclusion learning experiences to deepen their knowledge and skills for being co-conspirators as white and non-Black allies.

- Inviting others to “carry the water” of building equity and inclusivity is a way to recognize and appreciate Black staff during Black History Month.

Set yourself up for next year

Now that it’s top of mind, and you’re equipped with fresh ideas for how to celebrate Black History Month, what if you set in motion a plan that meant you wouldn’t have to agonize over this planning next year?

If you have employee resource groups, you can invite Black team members to share ideas of what they would like to see during Black History Month. Consider setting up a planning committee, which also includes non-Black people to help “carry the water,” that can help activate Black History Month for several years. Find a theme or through-line in your company culture to connect your celebrations back to your strategy. Making these plans in advance is yet another way to demonstrate your commitment to equity and authentic connection. It will ensure that this year’s celebration will truly matter for the future success of your company.

Thaly Germain is MD for transformation and culture at BerlinRosen.

This story first appeared on PRWeek U.S.