BJ's Wholesale Club trolls itself in new spots from Terri & Sandy

East Coast warehouse operator BJ’s Wholesale Club is taking aim at itself in a new campaign.

The spots, created with New York-based Terri & Sandy, leverage the agency’s trademark humor to call out offers it believes beat out the competition.

"Consumers have more shopping options than ever, and we know some may not be looking for another wholesale club," said Lee Delaney, executive vice president and chief commercial officer of BJ’s Wholesale Club.

"But we know that once shoppers realize that BJ’s Wholesale Club can save them up to 25 percent off grocery store prices every day, they’ll be eager to join. Our new campaign builds on that promise, showcasing our fresh take on the wholesale club and all of the reasons to join BJ’s."

The campaign is centered on Frank, an active member of the local community who doesn’t want what BJ’s Wholesale Club has to offer – even if that includes hefty savings.

TV and video assets will launch in metro Detroit today ahead of the first two BJ’s Wholesale Club locations opening in Taylor and Madison Heights later this fall. The campaign includes digital, radio and OOH. Media planning was handled by Noble People.

Terri Meyer, co-founder and co-CEO of Terri & Sandy, said: "BJ’s Wholesale Club is bringing consumers a fresh take on the wholesale club experience.

"So, we wanted work that would be just as unexpected as what BJ’s Wholesale Club has to offer. The result is an entertaining anti-spokesperson, whose protests will make consumers question why they haven't joined yet."