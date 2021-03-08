BIPOC agency employees share stories of discrimination in annual reviews

Over the last year, agencies and businesses have come under scrutiny for a lack of diversity, equity and inclusion.

Audits conducted by numerous agencies have revealed lack of diversity in the workforce from senior to entry level roles and implicit bias in hiring practices.

While some agencies have hired chief diversity officers and revamped their hiring and retention approaches, Black and other BIPOC creatives have called for a deeper evaluation of how they can be equitable and inclusive. For instance, ADCOLOR recently came under fire for hiring Droga5 as its agency of record as opposed to a Black-owned or diverse-owned agency.

As annual reviews approach, Walter Geer, executive creative director of experience design at VMLY&R, has challenged agencies to consider their approach to inclusion. In a LinkedIn post published Friday, Geer shared his own experience advising two Black women who received negative commentary on their annual reviews.

The reviews, he noted, contained similar elements of implicit bias and stereotyping.

He encouraged other BIPOC people to share their stories with him, anonymously or not, in the comments section. Here are a few:

1. Anonymous Poster:

I was told to "be mindful of my facial expressions" during meetings because they're "too expressive" and can make "others uncomfortable".

I was also criticized for wanting too much, "too soon" - while my white, male colleagues were being promoted left and right, but we were doing the same work.

I was told NOTHING negative in my 1-1 meetings, and out of nowhere, my review was very, very negative. I ended up removing the negative/ biased commentary from my official review because the Director in question couldn't back up her review with examples.

I've had my conversations screenshotted, I've had people document when I laugh (yes, LAUGH) when I'm in meetings, I've been called too ambitious, and that I'm stand-offish because I stopped going to their silly happy hours after work.

I have so many stories I can write a book, from being asked how to twerk at the holiday party, being 'complimented' by being told I don't speak the way I look, to literally being referred to as the token hire.

This job almost broke me and I have PTSD from it, but I will not let them break me - they won't win.”

2. Anonymous Poster:

“Recently, I received the feedback to work on my tone in an annual performance review, which I've never received before.

This alarmed me for various reasons:

1.) this was a one-time "incident" (if you even want to call it that) that was not brought up to me at the moment it happened

2.) it was camouflaged as feedback from my peers, even though I confirmed that none of the peers that provided me feedback gave me that note

3.) why am I being held to different standards from the rest of my peers and co-workers, when there are various men and women at my agency (all of whom happen to be white) are allowed to give critiques/feedback in whatever way they please without being checked by management and leadership?

Ultimately, I did go back to my director with these points and I was able to get the 'tone' feedback removed, but it only speaks to the larger issue that continues to happen across my agency.”

3. Anonymous Poster:

“As a finance professional working in an ad agency who was finally 'laid off' after 15 + years bc of 'the pandemic' I can tell you my experience as a black woman in this agency has been nothing but a daily war for me. Had a Manager whose only word to describe me on my reviews over the years was that I am 'too aggressive', I must "watch my tone, it comes off a little too strong"! She even made me took a 'lynda.com' course in 'customer service'...and was threatened with a write up if I did not complete it!

While I am really relieved to be out of that environment, their culture still has not changed and it seems that up until my departure, very little is being done to address the racism that ran rampant in that agency. Most of the black and brown people who work in that ad agency are in the Finance Department and they make up a mere 8% of the staff. It is ridiculous that their parent company has done nothing to address their practices even though there are logged complaints about individuals racist behavior. I have to remain anonymous b/c I am trying to find a job and I still have connect on linkedin from said agency.”

4. Melissa Ebanks, CMO of Sparxoo:

“Through the course of my career I have received almost the exact same feedback. I have also gotten:

- my expectations are too high and the team can’t always live up to them so I should work on my tone.

- that my presence in a room can be overwhelming so i should let other people on the team walk into the room first to lessen my impact and give other people a chance.

- a manager, unsolicited, told me that he could not be racist because he was Jewish. Then told me in my review that I had a “chip” on my shoulder.

- a creative director told me (after he said very racist and sexist things to me) that i was an HR trifecta and could get him fired for either of those things and he then told my manager I was too sensitive.

- in the same review I was told that I am not assertive enough in meetings and that I am too aggressive.

- i am too dynamic.

- i smile too much and i am too friendly, especially to office managers, etc (i.e. other black people)

- i don’t smile enough.

- i dress too nicely, what I am trying to prove. It is a casual environment.

- i am too formal.

- i am too informal.

It is and always has been...exhausting!”

5. Jasmine Asare, VP and group supervisor, multichannel media at SSCG Media Group:

“Thank you, Walt for acknowledging this topic. It is comforting to know that I am not alone. I am sorry it is still happening.

Over the course of my career, I have been given feedback that I am too formal in my email correspondence & mannerisms, I am too serious, I need to smile more, and I need to loosen up. Then the times when I speak up , the tone police comes knocking at my door. And the impact was that I was that I just stop talking, but then I was told that I was not speaking up enough.

The lowest point for me was being told by a white boss that I needed to tell my Black direct report that she needed to go to "finishing school" to become more polished. My direct report was amazing with clients and was damn good at her job. We both left that particular agency shortly after that.....

For a lot of Black women, it historically has not been safe for us to be too casual or familiar for fear of being seen as not serious about the work. For many years, I used to contort myself to make other people feel comfortable, but after years in advertising and the detrimental impact to my mental health, I literally stopped caring about other people's comfort or what other people think of me. Now I bring all of me to work. I am done.”

6. Nicole Ogunmefund, corporate paralegal at Omnicom Health Group commented:

“I've been trying to draft a coherent response to this, but I'm at a loss. Tone policing. Always. It's so disheartening and to the Black talent that has experienced this and are experiencing this now - I see you and I encourage you to speak up for yourself. These things will continue to permeate our experiences if we do not call it out when it happens. I know it is scary. I know it is a risk. But you owe it to yourself to advocate for yourself. Find your people who will support you - they will give you the courage. I'm sorry that this happened, but it doesn't have to continue if we use our voices.”

Are you experiencing discrimination at your agency or in your annual reviews? We want to hear about it.