Bindery launches first piece of creative work for OnePlus

Bindery’s first work for OnePlus is sure to awaken your inner cowboy/drag racer/skateboarder.

"Never Settle Stories" features five inviduals, all passionate about different things. Reggie, a musician, Phoebe an artist, Derek, a roper, and Pepe, a skater.

While they all exceed in different fields, they all share the same burning passion and the overarching message is pretty clear.

No matter where you’re from, or what you love to do, you should strive to be the best.

"Everyone has a passion – a goal to accomplish or a vision to achieve," said Greg Beauchamp, founder of Bindery and judge for the upcoming Brand Film Awards. "OnePlus is passionate about creating a high-performance phone and the ultimate tool to keep people moving, because they understand the struggle it takes to do what others say can’t be done."

And the Bindery team clearly took that ethos to heart, as they managed to shoot the entire spot across New York, Texas and New Mexico in just ten days.

OnePlus is also encouraging users to share their own stories and passions on social media using the hashtag #NeverSettleStories.