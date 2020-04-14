Billy Porter saves husband's hair with free Barba tutorial on offer to all

Hands up if nine of your bad hair days just happened all at once.

*Raises hand*

We get it: Your quarantine quiff is majorly deflated, your bedroom-bound bangs look like an unkempt dog, and your social-distancing short back-and-sides are painfully bouffant. Whatever’s going on up top, it’s probably quite laughable right now.

Fear not. For Barba comes bearing gifts of tidy lids.

The New York-based boutique barbers is offering free tutorials on how to cut hair from home in a campaign created with Terri & Sandy. Kicking off the new wave of lockdown locks is Billy Porter, who joined master stylist Xavier Cruz for a guided Zoom cut of his husband’s hair.

"My nerves faded away with Xaiver’s guidance," said Porter. "Humbling and Fabulous!" His husband added: "Xavier saved the day teaching my husband how to give me a desperately needed trim."

The first Quarancuts Virtual Hair School was broadcast on IGTV.

Xavier Cruz said: "These are tough times, made even harder because people don’t feel like themselves. I’m launching Quarancuts Virtual Hair School because feeling better now means more than ever. And no doubt, we’ll have some good laughs during these sessions, which we could all use right now."

Terri & Sandy created a host of digital and social content to launch the virtual school, including diplomas for graduates which will include before and after photos. Assets will live across social media on Facebook, YouTube and Instagram, as well as on Barba’s website.

"We noticed that searches for "home haircut" are up 417 percent," said Terri Meyer, co-founder and CEO of Terri & Sandy. "We wanted to provide a service that would enable people to control their hair--even if they can't control anything else."

Slide into Barba's DM's for a chance to level up your haircutting game.