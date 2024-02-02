Billionaires and VC funds won’t save the news

The flameout of The Messenger this week is another high-profile example of why VC funds and billionaires won’t save the news business.

The digital media startup launched last spring with big ambitions to shake up the news industry with hundreds of journalists focused on non-partisan and unbiased reporting.

It was backed by $50 million in funding from the deep pockets of Josh Harris, cofounder of VC firm Apollo Management; James Tisch, CEO of financial giant Loews; and Thomas Peterffy, founder and chairman of Interactive Brokers. It boldly declared it would make $100 million in revenue in 2024.

Led by Jimmy Finkelstein, former owner of The Hollywood Reporter and The Hill, and run by editors from top magazines such as People and Entertainment Weekly, it seemed the buzzy startup had a real shot at succeeding in what has been a bloodbath for digital news businesses in the last few years.

But The Messenger fell prey to many traps that caught the digital publishing giants of yesteryear flat footed — and shut down operations on Wednesday with just $3 million in revenue on $38 million in costs.

Many poor decisions led to The Messenger’s collapse. Notably, it relied too heavily on virality and distribution scale driven by social media platforms that continue to grow larger and hoover up audience data, and therefore, advertising dollars. This strategy was underscored by hiring Neetzan Zimmerman as chief growth officer, known for his background in viral content.

The Messenger also aimed to reach an audience that arguably no longer exists in an increasingly polarized digital news environment — one seeking a balanced and centrist source of news.

The Messenger’s fate is preceded by many buzzy, well-funded news startups before it. BuzzFeed shut down its news division in April and is now looking to sell its Tasty and Complex brands, as its stock is off 97% since going public in 2021. Jezebel was shut down by G/O Media only to be revived a month later by Paste Magazine. Vice declared bankruptcy in May after once being valued at $5 billion.

Unfortunately, I could go on.

It’s not just digital news feeling the sting. From The Washington Post to Time Magazine to The LA Times, news operations backed by billionaires are also beginning to lose hope. The LA Times, acquired by billionaire biotech entrepreneur Patrick Soon-Shiong for $500 million in 2018, cut a fifth of its newsroom last week amid heavy losses and lackluster subscriber growth. Meanwhile, The Post and Time are losing millions of dollars annually.

The recent chain of events proves benevolent billionaires and altruistic backers can’t save the news industry alone. For news to succeed and thrive online, the online advertising model needs a fundamental rethink.

Unfortunately, with cookies finally, actually, going away, the media industry is poised to invest even more behind walled gardens that have been diverting revenue from news organizations for decades. Just look at Meta and Alphabet's gangbuster earnings reports this week.

Google is heavily pushing its Privacy Sandbox as the alternative to targeting and measurement online, but it has been slow to roll out and challenging to test, and is very much still a work in progress. Not to mention, does the ad industry really want to hand the keys to the future of the business over to Google – again?

As GroupM CEO Christian Juhl told me last week, he does not think the industry is ready for the loss of third-party cookies, and the result will be “more closed environments, more people marking their own homework, more consolidation within the big platforms.”

Meanwhile, increasing polarization continues to drive advertisers away from the news for fear that unforeseen programmatic placements will put their brand at the center of the culture wars. Moralistic motives to invest in quality journalism tend to fall by the wayside when an unfortunate screenshot of an ad goes viral. This possibility is even more terrifying in what promises to be a contentious election year not just in the U.S., but for about half of the world’s population.

For news to thrive online — and it has to thrive online if it’s going to have a future — advertisers need to reconsider how their overreliance on Big Tech platforms has skewed the balance of the media ecosystem, and start having difficult conversations about how to redistribute the flow of money in advertising to support quality journalism.

This starts with media buyers dispelling the myth among their clients that news is “brand unsafe” by showing them the data that advertising in quality news environments works, and encouraging them to be stewards of funding and supporting a healthy news ecosystem.

Then, maybe, ambitious quality news operations like The Messenger — which, it should not be forgotten, was starting to take off with readers — will be able to thrive.