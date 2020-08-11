More big moves at Huge as agency names new VP of strategy

Huge, the experience design and digital marketing agency, named Irina Kondrashova to become the agency’s VP of strategy. Kondrashova joins IPG-owned Huge from Uber, where she was the London-based director of brand strategy for the U.K. and Ireland.

At Huge, she will report to Mike Manning, the West Coast president at Huge, while calling the agency’s headquarters in Brooklyn, New York, home. Kondrashova will lead the global strategy discipline for Huge’s long-standing client, Google, directing a team of strategists to support a range of Google products and services.

In the last six months, Huge has named new global chiefs of strategy and design.

“I’m thrilled to join the incredibly talented team at Huge and to partner so closely with Google on such an exciting mix of strategic initiatives,” Kondrashova said in a statement. “[It’s] one of the most innovative companies in the world, and I can’t wait to get started.”



At Uber, Kondrashova focused on brand reputation, market share and go-to-market plans for new products and services. She exits the company during a tough period, marked by pandemic slowdowns and litigation issues surrounding safety and the categorization of driver’s employment status.



Her background is rooted in advertising agencies, including stints as strategy director at the London offices of R/GA and McCann Worldgroup. At R/GA, Kondrashova worked on the McDonald’s business, while at McCann, she was part of the planning teams for Coca-Cola, L’Oréal Paris, Pandora and Mastercard, among others.



“Irina is an incredible strategic thinker and brings a wealth of experience that will be valuable for our Google clients,” said Manning, in a statement. “During a time of massive change for agencies and clients, we’re delighted to have someone of Irina’s unique ability joining Huge and I couldn’t be more excited about the new dimension she’ll bring to the work we do with Google.”



In recent months, Huge has navigated changes of its own. In July, it brought on Judith Hoogenboom, a consultant at SYPartners, to be its new global chief strategy officer, and in late 2019, Fura Johannesdottir left Publicis Sapient EMEA to join Huge as its global chief design officer.