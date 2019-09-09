Big Buck Hunter and Busch Beer want you to save wildlife by shooting deer

It’s the collaboration you didn’t realize you needed in your life until this very second.

Big Buck Hunter arcade game and Busch Beer have joined forces for reasons which may surprise you.

Many would assume that hunting’s steady decline in popularity would be a boon to wildlife conservation efforts. In reality, the opposite is true because 60 percent of wildlife conservation funding is sourced from the sale of hunting permits and game-related taxes.

The drop in hunting activity threatens America’s ability to fund conservation efforts.

Heather English and Marquis Gartrell, creative directors at Busch’s agency of record, Deutsch NY, said: "When Busch approached us, looking for potential partners for the year, Big Buck Hunter was at the top of our list. Busch beer and bar games go hand in hand. And getting a few gamers to help protect wildlife and the great outdoors in the real world was an idea we quickly fell in love with."

The two beloved dive bar stalwarts are offering the new Busch Big Buck Hunter Permit. Hunters and non-hunters alike can purchase the permits on BigBuckHunter.com for $5, with all proceeds benefiting the National Forest Foundation (NFF).

Permits can be swiped at any Big Buck Hunter machine nationwide to unlock a brand-new "Great White Buck" level. Every player that successfully hits the White Buck will be entered for a chance to win a Big Buck Hunter console of their own.

"The new partnership with Big Buck Hunter is one of our most exciting to date," said Daniel Blake, senior director of marketing at Anheuser-Busch. "Not only does it bring together two local bar staples, but we’re giving fans of both brands a chance to help protect our nation’s wildlife and their habitats.

"Busch has long history of supporting outdoor conservation and we’re proud to continue our relationship with the National Forest Foundation to help to protect America’s outdoors for generations to come."

In addition to the permits, the Busch x Big Buck Hunter partnership also includes an on-pack promotion, with six types of specially-marked Busch and Busch Light x Buck Hunter packs unlocking a smartphone-powered Augmented Reality game. Every time Busch fans play and post their scores to social media, Busch will donate $1 to the NFF. This donation will double to $2 for every share on National Hunting and Fishing Day (September 28) to help further raise awareness around wildlife conservation needs.