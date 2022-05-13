Beyond Meat and PepsiCo team up to push plant-based jerky

Plant-based meat brand Beyond Meat has launched its first-ever national ad campaign to get people to think differently about grazing throughout the day.

The campaign for Beyond Meat Jerky, by Goodby Silverstein & Partners (GS&P), includes four 30-second spots that humorously tap into how humans change and evolve over time.

Each features different characters interacting with their younger selves — a former emo, nu metalhead, football quarterback and tantrum-throwing child — and poses the tagline: “You’ve evolved. So should your snacks.

Beyond Meat Jerky is the fruit of a joint venture between Beyond Meat and PepsiCo, called The Planet Partnership, which focuses on developing and marketing plant-based protein snacks and beverages.

“Jerky eaters and people looking for great-tasting protein snacks come from all walks of life, but they’re united by the fact that they always want to find a better way of doing things and are on a constant quest for self-improvement,” Liza Darnell, chief marketing officer of the Planet Project, told Campaign US.

The campaign aims to connect with a broad audience to evolve consumer perceptions around Beyond Meat jerky — and plant-based meats in general.

“This campaign is all about driving awareness and trial first,” Darnell said. “We think people will relate to the humor of their younger selves.”

GS&P was committed to making the ads as realistic as possible. Casting focused on identifying pairs of actors who really looked like older and younger versions of the same person, without any makeup or special effects, said creative director Jon Wyville.

“That led to some funny discussions about whether that person would have been emo when they were younger or being embarrassed by his younger heavy metal-loving self,” he said.

The campaign will run on digital and social channels and in partnerships with creators and influencers.