'Best Workplace for Women' winners Ultimate Software launch IWD drive

Ultimate Software is making good use of its new title as Fortune’s number one Best Workplaces for Women.

The human capital management solutions company, which has a 50 percent female workforce and leadership team, is launching its first campaign in support of International Women’s Day.

"What I Was Told" highlights the personal hurdles women have faced to get to where they are today and is created by newly-appointed agency of record Zambezi.

"Despite the progress women have made towards equality in the workplace over the last 20-30 years, we still hear limiting messages -- from many different sources -- about what women are capable of," said Jody Kaminsky, chief marketing officer for Ultimate.

"We’re inspired by people that defy gender stereotypes and ignore perceived limitations. This campaign celebrates some of our female heroes who have become not only leaders here at Ultimate, but leaders in the world of business and technology."

The campaign includes a 30-second TV spot and a long-form edit that will run on digital platforms, as well as supporting digital assets that will raise awareness of the company’s commitment to an equitable workplace.

The ad was directed by Academy Award-nominated director Lucy Walker and shot on location at Ultimate Software’s headquarters in Weston, Forida.

Zambezi Principal and CEO Jean Freeman added: "We’re thrilled to be working with Ultimate Software, an amazing company that is redefining its industry from a services perspective, and also setting the bar for what an inclusive, supporting work environment can and should be.

"The ‘What I Was Told’ campaign is a reflection of these values and the great emphasis the company places on setting its employees up for career success each day. This message is the cornerstone of the brand, and we look forward to continuing to build on it."