Best use of integrated media: Klarna

Gold: Klarna: Swedish for Smooother Shopping

By: Noble People

In 2020, Swedish company Klarna launched in the U.S. As a payments company in the “buy now, pay later” category, the brand was virtually unknown in the country.

So Klarna launched a campaign designed to showcase its unique personality and suite of tools, which include wishlists, price drop alerts and in-app browsing. The goal was to underscore the brand’s mantra: “If a bank would do it, then we won’t.”

Instead of cookie-cutter ads, Klarna developed a cross-platform video campaign that appeared on unexpected platforms, including Twitch, Hulu and Animal Crossing. Each component captured the brand’s irreverence and eccentricity, like when it taught users Swedish words for shopping on Snapchat or threw a drag brunch on Facebook live, hosted by iconic queens with shoppable wishlists.

By the campaign’s end, 60% of surveyed consumers who were familiar with Klarna considered it a shopping app (instead of a finance app), while 70% agreed the app makes shopping online more fun. By the year’s end, the app had more than 3.5 million monthly users, a 204% increase from 2019. During the all-important holiday season, users flocked to the app, making Klarna one of the top 10 most downloaded shopping apps in the U.S. during Q4 2020.

Silver: Bank of America: Let's Rally

By: Groupe Connect, Starcom, Leo Burnett Chicago, MLB, Bank of America.

When MLB returned in July 2020, it gave fans a much needed sense of normalcy during an unprecedented, devastating time. As a long-standing sponsor of the MLB, Bank of America decided to leverage the partnership as a catalyst for change. Together, the two organizations raised over $600,000 for the Boys and Girls Clubs of America. As a result of the campaign, Bank of America’s favorability rating increased 20% with consumers.