Best use of digital media: Johnson’s Baby

#InItTogether

By: UM.

For expecting and new parents, the pandemic was a time of uncertainty and questions, particularly around delivery, postpartum and protecting against transmission. While headlines related to the coronavirus flooded news websites, there was a gap in the reported information related to the virus’ impact on pregnancy.

That’s where Johnson’s stepped in: As a trusted brand for parents, the company provided educational resources in English and Spanish for new parents, expectant mothers and babies with its #InItTogether campaign. This content, which was made in partnership with Parents, Parents Latina, People and People en Español, included articles, videos and audio covering everything from frontline healthcare workers’ experiences to practical tips for preparing to give birth during a pandemic.

According to a survey conducted in partnership with Nielsen, the campaign achieved its goals of promoting accurate information and reducing anxiety: After viewing #InItTogether resources, consumers reported a 19% increase in associating Johnson’s with “using their knowledge to explain and inform” and an 18% lift in “reducing anxiety and understanding consumers’ concerns.”

Furthermore, the campaign led to notable increases in brand familiarity (plus six points), affinity (plus six points), purchase intent (plus eight points) and recommendation intent (plus seven points).

When a Store's Doors Close, a Window to Digital Commerce Opens

By: PMG

In March 2020, as nonessential businesses across the country were ordered to close, Old Navy took immediate steps to bolster its e-commerce capabilities. All the while, it worked furiously to develop face masks, launching a line in record time.

During Q2 2020, Old Navy saw massive growth in online sales. It also reported its strongest early-fall sales in a decade, making up for projected losses in physical retail and back-to-school sales.