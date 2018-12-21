Best U.S. Vs U.K. holiday ads of 2018

‘Tis the season for exceptional advertising.
Campaign US has rounded up this year’s greatest Christmas ads from here in the States and across the pond from Great Britain.
It’s worth noting the U.K.’s unfair advantage, given that the holiday season is basically its version of the Super Bowl.
We ranked from best to still-good-but-not-the-best. Enjoy.
Best U.S. holiday spots
"Home Alone Again with the Google Assistant"
Google
By Arts & Letters Creative Co
"His and Hers"
Peloton
By Mekanism
"New Santa"
Audi
By M/H VCCP
"Dolls"
DISH
By The Richards Group
"The Night Before Christmas"
Duracell
By Wieden + Kennedy NY
"Working Mom"
Hallmark
By McGarryBowen
Best U.K. holiday spots
BBC One’s Christmas ad
BBC
"Crossroads"
KFC
By Mother
"The Big Night"
Sainsbury’s
By Wieden + Kennedy
"The Boy and The Piano"
John Lewis
By adam&eveDDB
"#NotARetailStore"
Twitter
By The Romans