Best TV media plan of the year: Kellogg's

Gold: Kellogg’s: Mission Tiger on Colbert

By: Starcom, Leo Burnett Chicago, Weber Shandwick, CBS, Kellogg’s / Frosted Flakes

For parents and kids, team sports are about more than physical activity — they’re about building confidence and learning how to work together. Every kid should have a chance to play. That’s Tony the Tiger’s message, anyway.

The problem: while the Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes mascot enjoyed cultural capital in the past, over the years, his star has dimmed. It was time to reintroduce Tony to parents and kids, while staying authentic to his mission and legacy.

The strategy: book Tony as a guest on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert so he could speak about the situation facing school sports and publicize Mission Tiger, an initiative to help fund school sports through Frosted Flakes’ sales. Tony appeared on the show on December 17, conveying his mission while participating in Colbert’s usual banter.

The appearance was a hit: memorability for Tony’s Colbert interview reached 52%, which is nearly 40% higher than CBS’ average. Website visits to the Mission Tiger website saw an immediate 14% increase the day after the broadcast. Frosted Flakes saw a 1.8% increase in sales in the period following the campaign, following a significant decline in the cereal category.

Most importantly, nearly 300,000 students have received funding assistance thanks to Mission Tiger.

Silver: Lexus:Roku Brand Experiences + OneView Delivers Full-Funnel Results for Lexus

By: Roku

In response to the pandemic’s social distancing measures and public transit closures, many people who had previously relied on mass transit considered purchasing a car for the first time. To target these new, receptive consumers, Lexus created a brand experience in The Roku Channel. The campaign was successful at targeting consumers who weren’t exposed to traditional Lexus television ads: 75% of the Roku audience never saw the ad on linear TV.