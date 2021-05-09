Best social media plan of the year: Chase

Gold: Chase: Show Me Your Walk

By: VaynerMedia New York

The pandemic put so much of daily life on pause. For graduating high school and college students, it meant, among many other losses, that they weren’t able to “walk,” or collect their diplomas in front of family, classmates and friends.

To honor students, Chase partnered with VaynerMedia, OBE and Zenith to create an event celebrating graduates of all ages. The livestream featured speakers including CEO Jamie Dimon and Chase partners Kevin Hart, Serena Williams and Stephen Curry sharing their best graduation advice. To date, it has been viewed more than 350,000 times. The campaign featured an interactive component on TikTok, with graduates of all ages challenged to Show Me Your Walk. It was the brand’s first activation on the platform.

Two weeks later, Chase launched Show Me Your Walk: HBCU Edition. The event, held in partnership with Advancing Black Pathways, celebrated 30,000 recent graduates of HBCUs and featured advice from former President Barack Obama, vice president Kamala Harris, Steve Harvey and Thasunda Duckett, CEO of Chase Consumer Banking.

The HBCU livestream was viewed 1.5 million times on Twitter, while the TikTok challenge resulted in more than 700,000 videos, generating a collective 2.5 billion views.

Silver: What’s Your Dollar Sign? How KeyBank Leveraged Social Media to Get Personal with Content

By: Marcus Thomas.

To grow long-term, KeyBank realized it needed to evolve its image from a transactional bank to a consumer-friendly company based on relationships. So it turned to digital marketing agency Marcus Thomas, which developed a range of online, engaging, accessible content, such as the What’s Your Dollar Sign? financial personality quiz. Based on the users’ quiz results, KeyBank provided customized financial wellness content. In total, over 95,000 quizzes were completed, exceeding the campaign’s goal by 78%.