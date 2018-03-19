The best quotes from SXSW that sum up 2018 so far

Throw those cowboy boots to the uncharted part of your closet—another year in Texas has come to an end.

SXSW 2018 brought us blockchain, immersive VR and AR journalism and a handy guide for how creatives should be navigating the jungle that is US politics. But focus on the future also gave way to issues we must tackle in the present. Time's Up Advertising launched as the Me Too movement continues to lead industry conversation.

Here are some of our favorite take-home quotes from this year's festival: