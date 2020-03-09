The best part of waking up may actually be... an unlimited coffee subscription

The cost of a daily Starbucks habit is the topic of countless conversations. Coffee diehards spend approximately $3.15 a day, according to the Average Joe blog.

Panera Bread is taking on the pricey daily habit with a new program where unlimited coffee costs only $8.99 a month with a subscription through its app. That amount would be spent in three days at Starbucks.

Goodby Silverstein & Partners, in its first work for Panera Bread, has some fun with this value proposition by first acknowledging that most of us get pretty excited about that first cup of coffee.

The "Your Cup is Always Full" program kicks off with a 30-second spot, "Sunrise" that runs through a range of people doing their morning grind—showering, watering the lawn, and walking the dog.

The skies fill with a chanting call, like drum beats in the distance, and they abandon their duties and run toward it. The call takes an entire town full of java addicts to their local Panera, where employees are surprised to see them rattling their coffee cups at the window.

"We love our coffee in this country," said Margaret Johnson, GS&P’s chief creative officer. "It comes with this feeling of optimism—like you can take on anything. ‘Your cup is always full’ is both a literal promise from Panera and an embodiment of that optimistic feeling."

Once coffee fans subscribe through the MyPanera app, they can show up for unlimited coffee at any time of day.

Panera Bread’s senior vice president of marketing, Chris Hollander, noted that the spot focused on the optimism as much as the value.

"This campaign marks a change for Panera—we’re focusing on the essence of the insight that coffee can be a source of optimism—and think we’ve genuinely captured that feeling and the excitement around our unlimited subscription program in Your Cup is Always Full," he said in a statement.

Coffee is indeed "the best part of waking up" as Folgers has long proclaimed. Starbucks, in a recent campaign for its ground coffee for home usage, is running a spot where a dog walker talks about her choice to be happy as she is ladling in the grounds.

But Panera is saying, it shouldn’t come down to love or money.

"Our unlimited coffee subscription is disrupting a category and so we needed our marketing campaign to be just as disruptive and different than what we’ve done in the past," commented Hollander.