Best integrated storytelling of the year: Native

Gold: Native: No is our Whoa

By: Curiosity

As a direct-to-consumer e-commerce company, natural deodorant brand Native had a base of loyal fans — but it needed to attract new consumers to grow. So it tasked Curiosity, a creative agency based in Cincinnati, with building an awareness campaign that also drove in-store sales.

The team got to work, developing real-time bidding strategies for each of the company’s four target audiences. Curiosity created customized platform approaches and call-to-actions for each group, using more than 100 assets (all from one socially distanced shoot). The agency also orchestrated several high-profile partnerships on behalf of Native, most notably with Think Dirty, an app that educates users on potential toxins in household and beauty items. Curiosity also created a new landing page for Native, which gathered valuable information on the type of users who showed intent to buy.

The campaign was a success on two fronts: It achieved an ad effectiveness score of 174, increasing brand lift by 5.4% across core demographics, and it led to a significant bump in sales. During the course of the campaign, Native deodorant accounted for 40% of all deodorant sold at Target.

Silver: Klarna: Swedish for Smooother Shopping

By: Noble People

Klarna, a Swedish payments company designed like a shopping app, needed to introduce itself to U.S. consumers. To avoid being lumped together with other financial apps, it deployed out-of-the-box tactics, including teaching Snapchat users Swedish words for shopping, hosting a live drag brunch on Facebook and placing shoppable integrations in the season finale of Killing Eve. The campaign boosted brand awareness, doubled Klarna’s users, and landed the company in the top 10 most-downloaded shopping apps during the holiday season.