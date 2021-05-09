Best integrated sales plan of the year: VideoAmp

Gold: The New Standard for How Advertising Is Valued, Transacted and Measured

By: VideoAmp

Television advertising is in the midst of an intense period of disruption, with more consumers cord shaving or cutting altogether. This was true before 2020, but the trend accelerated with the pandemic as audiences faced extended stay-at-home orders.

VideoAmp was designed for the current moment. A measurement platform for advertisers, it matches first- and third-party audience data to commingled set-top box and smart TV viewership data, enabling brands to reach specialized demographic segments beyond age and gender. VideoAmp has access to information from 28 million households and 40 million devices, a large and rich dataset that enables it to efficiently and precisely target specific audiences, reducing advertising spend while optimizing reach at the household level.

At its core, the platform helps advertisers answer three essential questions: Where are my dollars going? How did they perform? And how should they be used next?

Take the work VideoAmp has done for big brands: By leveraging commingled TV data, Jack in the Box was able to reach 21 million unique households on a hyper local level, while Hershey’s saved $1.5 million by maximizing reach across channels.

Silver: Realtor.com x Tastemade: Beyond the Block

By: Tastemade

To drive awareness for real estate listings website Realtor.com, Tastemade created Beyond the Block, a branded video series. Hosted by realtor Andrew Tyree, each of the four episodes tells the real-life stories of people searching for homes in a variety of cities and neighborhoods. The Realtor.com app was integrated throughout the series, which streamed on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, YouTube and Tastemade’s Streaming Network. After the series ran, consumer interest intent and favorability for Realtor.com rose 9% and 11%, respectively.