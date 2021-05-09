Best out of home media plan of the year: Puma

Gold: Puma All-Star Weekend Sky Dreamer Launch

By: Havas Media

For the drop of Sky Dreamer, its latest basketball shoe, Puma wanted to make a splash. Following a 20-year hiatus, the footwear brand only re-entered the basketball category in 2018, signing NBA stars and landing Jay-Z as a creative director. Continuing to make waves was important.

The date was easy to select: the NBA All-Star Weekend. To stand out from competitors, including brands that far outspend it on marketing, Puma went outside-the-box, mounting a hologram image of the Puma Sky Dreamer sneaker atop luxury cars in front of landmarks around Chicago, including the United Center, the site of All-Star Weekend events.

“We wanted to reach fans in a unique way that was personalized and relevant,” said Ann Unger, head of marketing communications at Puma. The interactive platform “allowed us to connect with our customers in a completely new and meaningful way otherwise impossible with traditional methods of advertising.”

On social media, the launch generated a spike in attention, with brand mentions rising 114%. The hologram displays also led to a wave of earned media attention, including write-ups in Women’s Wear Daily, Campaign US and Yahoo Finance, driving Puma basketball search interest up 100% online, according to Google Trends.

Silver:Zenni Optical Drives Online Sales with JCDecaux Street Furniture Advertising Campaign

By: JCDecaux.

To help boost online sales, eyeglass retailer Zenni Optical partnered with JCDecaux and Adsquare to better identify and reach consumers among people who hadn't heard of the brand yet.

As a result of the initiative, visits to Zenni Optical’s website increased by 34%. What’s more, in the first two months after the campaign ran, sales were up 39% and 43%, respectively. The new strategy led to a 55% increase in online orders year-over-year.