Best data-driven media plan of the year: Land O’Lakes

Gold: Cross-Channel Analysis Leads to Sweet Success for Land O’Lakes

By: Collective Measures

The holidays are an important time for butter brand Land O’Lakes. To take full advantage of the season, the company launched a data-driven campaign to increase consumer engagement with its recipes, as well as purchase intent.

Land O’Lakes’ approach centered on successfully reaching its target consumer: Meg, a young millennial woman. With help from Collective Measures, the company performed a cross-channel analysis, mining its website and social data to identify search topics with a high volume of interest. The clear winner? Holiday cookies! In total, 40% of all onsite searches in December 2019 included the word “cookie.” Pinterest data backed this up, with search terms such as “cookie decorating tutorials” and “lemon sugar cookie recipes” increasing more than 275% year-over-year.

In response, Land O’Lakes provided a stream of immersive cookie content across its social channels, featuring recipes and how-to information. The results were impressive: On Facebook and Instagram, consumers viewed 78% of the Instant Experience ads they were exposed to, well above the industry benchmarks of 40% to 55%. On Pinterest, the campaign’s click-through rate increased by 28% year-over-year. And on Google, dynamic search ads resulted in a three-times lower cost per click than the account average.

Silver: We Love When Clouds Play Nice Together

By: Just Global

To build brand awareness, data enterprise cloud company Cloudera piloted geo-specific data on local audience’s media consumption habits to predict when a company might be interested in one of its products. The initiative led to a number of partnerships with high-profile organizations, including Forbes and Harvard Business Review. It also resulted in a 39% lift in brand awareness, with 54% of targeted accounts viewing the website more than 15 times.