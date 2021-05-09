Best audio media plan of the year: Bank of America

Gold: Bank of America: That Made All the Difference Podcast

By: Groupe Connect, Starcom, The New York Times / T-Brand Studios, Bank of America

Nearly half of women and a third of men report lacking self-confidence. In an effort to connect with consumers on a personal level and help them find confidence to pursue their goals, Bank of America launched a weekly, six-episode podcast titled That Made All the Difference. Each 20- to 30-minute installment, which featured interviews with guests such as entrepreneur Arianna Huffington and documentary filmmaker Ken Burns, included authentic, vulnerable conversations about overcoming obstacles. In the first episode, former Good Morning America co-anchor Dan Harris spoke honestly about using meditation to work through physical and psychological issues in his life, including panic attacks stemming from his time as a war correspondent.

Distributed in partnership with The New York Times, episodes were available on the publication’s network as well as iTunes, Spotify and Stitcher. The series received over 60,000 total listens, placing it in the top 5% of all podcasts, and an average of 4.6 out of 5 stars on Apple Podcasts.

By spotlighting influential leaders’ personal challenges and achievements, Bank of America was able to push back against an image as a cold, faceless institution. Following the campaign, positive opinions of the bank rose an impressive 11%.

Silver: Miracle Gro: Humans Growing Stuff Podcast

By: MediaHub

With more people staying home due to the pandemic, 2020 was a big year for Miracle-Gro, which saw its business boom in response to an uptick in gardening. To keep consumers engaged, the company partnered with iHeartMedia to develop a branded podcast series called Humans Growing Stuff. The eight-episode series focused on topics such as mental health benefits, urban gardening and family gardening. To date, episodes have been downloaded more than 286,000 times, earning an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars on Apple Podcasts.