Berlin Cameron helps Kali 'Bring Wellness Full Cycle'

Organic period subscription box service Kali is aiming to help women think about their periods as part of their overall health and wellness in a new campaign.

The initiative, "Bring Wellness Full Cycle," features women in everyday moments to compare typical wellness activities with period wellness. Some of the ads read: "Sleeps on organic sheets, bleeds on organic tampons" and "Goes extra on wellness that time of the month, and the rest of the month tbh."

"One of our objectives is to open up the dialogue with traditional topics that have been ‘taboo,’ and periods has been one of those topics," said Jennifer DaSilva, president at Berlin Cameron. "Kali is carving a unique position as more of a luxury lifestyle brand and we thought there was an opportunity to think about periods as a part of an individual’s overall wellness journey."

The campaign, which also looks to shift Kali’s positioning as more of a lifestyle brand than a product-based company, includes digital and social media elements designed by Berlin Cameron’s interns as part of their summer project.

"Berlin Cameron’s internship program has always been very hands-on, with real, independent client projects involved. This year, we wanted to devote our time to a female founder to drive her business and to support our Girl Brands Do It Better initiative," said DaSilva.

Girl Brands Do It Better, launched by DaSilva, focuses on empower female entrepreneurs through connections and creativity.