Ben & Jerry’s board calls for a ‘permanent and immediate’ ceasefire in Gaza

The board of ice cream brand Ben & Jerry’s, well-known for its vocal stance on social justice issues, has called for a “permanent and immediate” ceasefire in Gaza, breaking from the stance of its parent company, Unilever, which has remained silent since the war started on Oct. 7, 2023.

Ben & Jerry’s board chair Anuradha Mittal told the Financial Times that the announcement was made after consulting with management and stakeholders, and the board feels it is “consistent with the history and values of our company.”

“Peace is a core value of Ben & Jerry’s,” Mittal told the Financial Times. “From Iraq to Ukraine [the company] has consistently stood up for these principles. Today is no different as we call for peace and a permanent and immediate ceasefire.”

The board is independent from Unilever and has been since it was acquired in 2000.

Mittal said the decision to call for a ceasefire was made without Unilever’s input, as the board holds “primary responsibility” for Ben & Jerry’s “social mission and essential brand integrity.”

Ben & Jerry’s has previously sparked debate with Unilever over its business in Israel. In 2021, the brand attempted to stop selling its products in occupied Palestinian territories. Unilever responded by selling Ben & Jerry’s Israeli arm to local licensee Avi Zinger, who first brought the brand to the region in the 1980s.

In retaliation, Ben & Jerry’s sued Unilever. The lawsuit was resolved in 2022, with the Israeli Ben & Jerry’s business owned by Zinger.

The brand’s decision to call for a ceasefire risks yet another spate between itself and its parent company.

Ben & Jerry’s is perhaps the most visible brand to issue a straightforward statement on the war in Gaza and call for a ceasefire. Since the war began, many companies have donated aid to Palestinian and Israeli organizations and voiced concern for the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, which has only worsened as the war continues in the region. But nearly all statements fail to take a stand on the war, and brands seem to have moved on from making declarations after October.

Mittal addressed the lack of widespread brand response, even as marches calling for ceasefire continue to draw large numbers of people worldwide. “It is stunning that millions are marching around the world but the corporate world has been silent,” she said.

Unilever did not respond to a request for comment in time for publication. Ben & Jerry’s had no additional comment, but reiterated that “Ben & Jerry’s has a long history of supporting peace and peace building.”