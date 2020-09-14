Belvedere Vodka’s new campaign relies on heritage, authenticity

Belvedere Vodka is launching a new global campaign that evokes heritage, glamour and nature’s elements in one, neat package.

The campaign by Chandelier Creative features a 30-second spot and three 15-second versions and will run in the U.S., Canada, Australia, Great Britain and key European markets. Additionally, the vodka brand is launching a new product, Heritage 176, that picks up on centuries-old distilling techniques used in Belvedere’s native Poland. The brand is looking ahead with a new corporate social responsibility (CSR) program.

The 30-second hero spot has all the intrigue of a fragrance spot. It is beautiful to look at and open to interpretation, leaving an impression of luxury within reach. Belvedere’s corporate parent, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, is no stranger to luxury-goods marketing. Chandelier Creative’s client base has roots in fashion, too, including work for Calvin Klein, Cartier and Salvatore Ferragamo.

The Belvedere spot unwinds with elements of the earth (rye fields), moving water and fire, conveying the simple message that the product is nothing more than rye and water that’s been fire-distilled. The camera captures glimpses of models emerging from the water, running through the rye fields along with a runway-show-style soundtrack.

Belvedere’s new Heritage 176 vodka features a 400-year-old twist on vodka making by first malting the rye, already a more flavorful grain, to give the beverage even more of a taste.

Today’s consumers have been well-trained to look for a vodka that aims to be as flavorless as water. Belvedere, established in 1910 in Poland, picks up on the 600-year history of Polish vodka-making, and it’s the authenticity that matters most, noted Rodney Williams, CEO and president of Belvedere Vodka.

“This is key as more people are consciously considering how products are made, what they are putting in their bodies and what the brands are doing for the world,” said Williams in a statement. “They are looking to discover new and different, yet natural taste profiles.”

Belvedere’s CSR effort underscores the new “Made With Nature” brand platform. It covers a pledge to use organic, pesticide-free rye, a process that is already under way, along with converting to green energy sources and introducing sustainable packaging.