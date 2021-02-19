Belle Baldoza is TikTok’s new director of global comms

After leaving her role as head of Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan comms at Airbnb, Belle Baldoza (pictured above) returns to her home ground as she lands the position of director of global comms (brand campaigns) for TikTok. In 2018, Baldoza was director of global comms for TikTok's parent company ByteDance where she looked after various platforms including Helo, Resso, BaBe, and Lark.

Baldoza lands her new role within three months of moving to Toronto from her previous base of Singapore. In this role, she will partner with teams and cross-functional partners to develop and drive multi-market campaigns that showcase the TikTok brand and community as well as amplify its global voice and philosophy through initiatives that resonate across countries and cultures.

On a post on LinkedIn, Baldoza said: "While I have been fortunate to have come across some amazing opportunities throughout my career, this particular one excites me as it allows me to fully explore my passion for humanising technology through creative storytelling that allows the best aspects of the product and brand to shine, in a way that builds affinity with consumers across communities."

Baldoza has previously served senior comms roles at Spotify, Uber and Netflix. "Moving across the world amid a global pandemic was by no means an easy feat, and so is finding a role that aligns with your personal and professional passions at such an extraordinary time," she added.

This story first appeared on PRWeek Asia.