Bed Bath & Beyond answers need for home good with $10M donation

There’s an overwhelming need for home goods right now from those directly impacted by COVID-19.

In fact, an internal survey from Good360, global leader in product philanthropy and purposeful giving, found that over the past four weeks, 60 percent of responding nonprofit partners around the country stated the urgency for such products as well as medical grade supplies.

Bed Bath & Beyond’s Home is answering the call with a $10 million product donation including home, baby & infant, health & personal care, and food and beverage, that provide home comfort and essential support to communities and those on the frontline of the pandemic across the U.S. and Canada.

This drive is supported by an ad created by agency Evolution Bureau (EVB).

"Home is Everything," highlights how our living situation has changed so dramatically: the bedroom is also a gym, the dining room has been morphed into a home office and classroom, and parents are becoming teachers, chefs, and even barbers.