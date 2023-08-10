Beauty filters on TikTok may be damaging to your mental health: study
Beauty filters like the “bold glamour” filter are incredibly popular. However, some TikTokers are pushing back against them, arguing they’re damaging to mental health.
For full access to this article, you must be a Campaign US subscriber.
Click here to view our subscription options, which now include access to the 2023 Agency Performance Review — a comprehensive analysis of agency business in the past year.
If you are already a subscriber and can't see this article: Click here to activate your subscription.
For support, please email: campaignusa.support@haymarketmedia.com or call (800) 381-0891.