Beautifully-shot New York Lottery spot is ultimate food porn

Take some time out of your day to stare at this hypnotic ad for New York Lottery that is the definition of food porn.

"All the Foods," created by McCann New York, builds on the original idea of showing how one city-dweller would spend their time if they won Cash4Life’s top prize of $1,000 a week for life.

Bonus fact: The spot features a stripped-down acoustic rendition of "Food Glorious Food," performed on the ukulele, and originally made famous in the musical, "Oliver!".

"All the Foods" will run beginning July 1 until August 25 and is being supported by radio, OOH, social print and point of sale materials. The TV spot will be featured across New York State broadcast TV, as well as in cinemas.

Cash4Life now draws every day, giving New Yorkers more chances to win $1,000 a day for life.