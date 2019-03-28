BCW rolls out 'Moving People' positioning

Just over a year after it was created by WPP’s merger of Burson-Marsteller and Cohn & Wolfe, BCW has introduced its "Moving People" positioning.

CEO Donna Imperato introduced the tagline to staffers and the public on Wednesday via Medium post and YouTube video.

"We have leading data scientists, engineers, storytellers, researchers, and change agents among our ranks," Imperato said in the Medium post. "And of course, strong public relations and public affairs professionals to ensure earned media, critical to a client’s ROI, is at the heart of our campaigns."

Imperato told PRWeek that BCW had conducted an audit of leading PR firms' positioning and concluded that most of them contained the same mish-mash of "meaningless phrases" that focused predominantly on the agencies rather than the value they offered to clients.

"Everybody is trying to be everything," she added. "I couldn't tell each agency apart, including Cohn & Wolfe and Burson-Marsteller. The words were almost exactly the same."

She sees the term integrated communications as table stakes, and "everyone's doing it so what does it actually mean?" The same with full service. "It's very inward and doesn't distinguish anyone," she explained.

In her blog, Imperato said the philosophy behind "Moving People" is to engage, inspire, and lead internal and external stakeholders in a favorable direction and move them to purchase.

Former Burson-Marsteller staffers in New York moved into Cohn & Wolfe's HQ on 200 Fifth Avenue last week, including the former's iconic agency founder Harold Burson.

BCW was formed at the end of February 2018 by the merger of WPP PR firms Burson-Marsteller and Cohn & Wolfe, with Imperato taking on the role of CEO of the newly combined agencies. Don Baer, Burson-Marsteller’s worldwide chair and CEO, became chairman.

The combined billings of Burson Cohn & Wolfe in 2017 totalled $691 million and propelled it to number three in the global PR agency rankings in last year's PRWeek Agency Business Report. The firm has subsequently been going to market as BCW.

This article originally appeared in PRWeek.