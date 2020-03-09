BBVA splits global media, digital between Mindshare and Accenture Interactive

Spanish bank BBVA is dividing its global media and digital duties between WPP’s Mindshare and Accenture Interactive, following a review process that launched four months ago.

The competitive process, which included various international ad agencies, has ended with media management going to Mindshare and digital ecosystem responsibilities being awarded to Accenture Interactive. This split means that Mindshare has retained mass media buying business globally, while adding digital sales in Turkey and Spain to its remit.

Accenture will look after digital sales in other markets, with the most focus on North America and Latin America. Mindshare had previously handled the digital sales work for BBVA in most of Latin America, except Argentina.

"During the selection process, candidates were judged on their knowledge of the BBVA account, their ability to improve and optimize processes, and a commitment to work as a single team with the three parties involved," according to a statement from BBVA.

The integrated Mindshare-Accenture Interactive team will include first-rate media investment and creative profiles, as well as specialists in SEO, personalization, digital sales process optimization, data activation and more.