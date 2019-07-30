BBH NY to lead FanDuel's strategy ahead of 2019 NFL season

FanDuel has chosen Bartle Bogle Hegarty (BBH) NY as its new agency partner for ahead of the 2019 NFL season.

They will work together on the sport betting company's long-term brand strategy as the company continues to change the way consumers engage with their favorite sports, teams, and leagues.

"We are committed to our brand promise of bringing sports fans more ways to win on FanDuel, and BBH NY is an integral partner as we continue to bring that promise to life," said Mike Raffensperger, CMO at FanDuel.

"Our uniquely engaging sports gaming products are leading the charge during an incredibly innovative moment for the sports industry at large, and it’s crucial that our overarching brand and marketing efforts reflect this."

BBH NY is charged with driving new customer acquisition and developing a long-term brand strategy roadmap that fully communicates FanDuel’s mission of putting fans at the center of the sports they love.

The initial campaign launches to coincide with the start of the NFL season and will focus on both sports betting and fantasy sports.

"In talking with FanDuel from day one, you realize they aren’t in the betting game, but the sports and entertainment business," said Tim Harvey, chief growth officer at BBH.

"They are an adrenaline accelerator for some of the biggest moments in sport and have grown their brand and fan base successfully through their fantasy business. Our job will be to help them continue their momentum and their point of difference in a competitive marketplace as they evolve their proposition to provide a sportsbook product. It’s a category ripe for zagging."