BBDO wins big at The One Club's ADC 97th Annual Awards

Omnicom Group’s BBDO New York was named Advertising Agency of the Year and Network of the Year went to BBDO Worldwide at The One Club for Creativity’s global ADC 97th Annual Awards.

The top honors, which were announced tonight in New York, were based on cumulative ADC Cubes (awards) and merits won across all disciplines and categories.

BBDO New York won 16 ADC Cubes, the most of any single office, including five Golds, four Silvers and seven Bronze. Three of the Golds were for the Downtown Records’ "Live Looper" work with BBDO Studios and two were awarded for P&G’s "The Talk" with The Corner Shop.

The ADC Designism Award for work that focuses on social good also went to the Omnicom agency, with Energy BBDO out of Chicago taking the honor for "Prescribed to Death" for the National Safety Council.

These honors come a month after The Webby Awards named BBDO New York its Agency of the Year for the second consecutive time.

In addition to BBDO, Apple was named Brand of the Year, while Boutique Agency of the Year went to Sweden’s Åkestam Holst; The New York Times Magazine was dubbed Design Firm of the Year; Production Company of the Year went to Furlined from Santa Monica, Calif.; and London’s Magpie Studio took home Boutique Design Firm of the Year.

"It’s always an inspiring night when the industry comes together to celebrate the world’s best work in craft, design and innovation," said Michael O’Rourke, ADC executive director, in a statement. "ADC began as a progressive force in 1920 as the first creative organization for the commercial arts, and it’s an honor to continue that legacy with all of the amazing work awarded tonight."

Here are the ADC winners by discipline:

Advertising: CHE Proximity with Revolver/Will O’Rourke, both Sydney, Australia "The Hearing Test in Disguise" for Cochlear.

Brand & Communication Design: Creuna Norway, Oslo, Norway "DOGA Visual Identity" for DOGA - Design and Architecture Norway

Experiential Design: McCann New York, NY, USA "Fearless Girl" for State Street Global Advisors.

Illustration: Giant Ant, Vancouver, BC, Canada "The Imaginary Friends Society - Finding Out You Have Cancer" for The Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation.

Innovation: Tess Co. with Tohoku University School of Medicine, both Sendai, M2 Design and TBWA\Hakuhodo, both Tokyo, all Japan "COGY Wheelchair" for Tess Co.

Integrated: AMV BBDO, London, UK "#Blood Normal" for Essity Libresse Bodyform.

Interactive: AlmapBBDO, São Paulo, Brazil "Nosferatu" for Getty Images.

Motion & Film Craft: Furlined, Santa Monica with Apple, Cupertino, both CA, USA "Barbers" for Apple.

Packaging & Product Design: Tess Co. with Tohoku University School of Medicine, both Sendai, M2 Design and TBWA\Hakuhodo, both Tokyo, all Japan "COGY Wheelchair" for Tess Co.

Photography: Lauren Greenfield, Venice, CA, USA "Generation Wealth" for Evergreen Pictures.

Publication Design: The New York Times Magazine, New York, NY, USA "Why Can't Democrats Turn the Page" for The New York Times Magazine.

Typography: Kevin Cantrell Studio, Mantua, UT, USA "Fantastic Rum Accelerator" for Wired Magazine.