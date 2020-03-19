BBDO tells staff to launch own offices amid COVID-19 crisis

The coronavirus pandemic is forcing businesses around the world to navigate a new work-from-home lifestyle, which includes trying to maintain a sense of the each company’s culture.

BBDO is looking to keep staffers motivated and connected by having them create at-home office logos. Each generated logo states: "We are all at BBDO, wherever we are. Stay safe."

The BBDOYourHome.com microsite allows team members to launch their own "office" and logo by typing in their addresses. The logos can then be added to their email signatures during these uncertain remote-working days.

"Having your whole agency work from home is a pretty major adjustment. For many of us, there are added challenges—homeschooling your kids, making supply runs, and dogs barking during conference calls. But, I know we will all make it through this, especially if we adapt quickly and stay connected. That’s why we launched BBDO Your Home," said Kirsten Flanik, president and CEO, BBDO NY.

She added: "This initiative allows us to celebrate every BBDOer, no matter where they are working from. Now we’ve got thousands of ‘new offices’ popping up around the globe – it’s something fun for us to rally around in these unprecedented times.