BBDO tells staff to launch own offices amid COVID-19 crisis

by Lindsay Stein Added 20 minutes ago

Well, kind of. The agency is trying to make the remote-working move a bit more personal.

The coronavirus pandemic is forcing businesses around the world to navigate a new work-from-home lifestyle, which includes trying to maintain a sense of the each company’s culture.

BBDO is looking to keep staffers motivated and connected by having them create at-home office logos. Each generated logo states: "We are all at BBDO, wherever we are. Stay safe."

The BBDOYourHome.com microsite allows team members to launch their own "office" and logo by typing in their addresses.  The logos can then be added to their email signatures during these uncertain remote-working days.

"Having your whole agency work from home is a pretty major adjustment. For many of us, there are added challenges—homeschooling your kids, making supply runs, and dogs barking during conference calls. But, I know we will all make it through this, especially if we adapt quickly and stay connected. That’s why we launched BBDO Your Home," said Kirsten Flanik, president and CEO, BBDO NY.

She added: "This initiative allows us to celebrate every BBDOer, no matter where they are working from. Now we’ve got thousands of ‘new offices’ popping up around the globe – it’s something fun for us to rally around in these unprecedented times.

Tags

Subscribe today for just $89 a year

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.com , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a subscriber

GET YOUR CAMPAIGN DAILY FIX

The latest work, news, advice, comment and analysis, sent to you every day

register free

Follow us

@Campaignliveus CampaignUS